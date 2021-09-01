Increase In Kid Coronavirus Cases Sparks Fears Of Classroom Outbreaks

A couple of weeks into the school year and Valley health officials say they are seeing more and more children becoming infected with the coronavirus. And they acknowledge they’re worried about a potential outbreak that could mean a school having to shut down, as has happened elsewhere in Texas. Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo tells 710 KURV the kids are getting hit by the more dangerous Delta variant:

(Audio: Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo)

Castillo says the Delta variant is also putting more young people in the hospital, even those with no serious underlying conditions. Castillo says there are some positive signs, however. With the exception of some scattered spikes, there’s been a recent downward trend in hospitalizations, and in the number of new infections, along with an uptick in vaccinations.