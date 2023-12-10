Incumbent Mayor, Councilman Lose In Donna Runoff Elections

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Donna voters have elected a new mayor. Place 3 city councilman David Moreno defeated 2-term Mayor Ricardo Morales in Saturday’s runoff election, grabbing 63 percent of the vote.

Moreno had also finished ahead of Morales after the November 7th election but fell short of the majority needed to avoid a runoff. In the runoff race for Moreno’s council seat, voters elected Ernesto Lugo over Lupita Bueno – Lugo winning 58 percent support.

In the Place 1 runoff, incumbent Richie Moreno was ousted by Jesse “Coach” Jackson with Jackson taking 64 percent of the vote.