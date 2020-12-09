WORLD

India Experts Find Traces Of Lead, Nickel In Patients’ Blood

A young patient is carried by a man at the district government hospital in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh state, India, Monday, Dec.7, 2020. Health officials and experts are still baffled by a mysterious illness that has left over 500 people hospitalized and one person dead in this southern Indian state. (AP Photo)

(AP) — Indian health officials say they have found traces of nickel and lead in a few blood samples taken from hundreds of patients who have been hospitalized by a mysterious illness in a southern state. The Andhra Pradesh state government said that investigations by experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences has not be able to ascertain the possible source of excessive nickel and lead particulate matter in the patients’ blood. Health officials and experts are still baffled by how the heavy metals got into the patients’ blood, and whether it is indeed the cause of the mysterious illness that has left over 585 people hospitalized and one person dead in Andhra Pradesh.

 

