India OKs AstraZeneca And Locally Made COVID-19 Vaccines

(AP) — India has authorized two COVID-19 vaccines, paving the way for a huge inoculation program to stem the coronavirus pandemic in the world’s second-most populous country.

India’s drugs regulator on Sunday gave emergency authorization for the vaccines developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca, and another by the Indian company Bharat Biotech. The initial immunization plan aims to vaccinate 300 million people, starting with healthcare workers, by August.

More than 20,000 health workers have been trained so far to administer the vaccine. India has confirmed over 10.3 million cases of coronavirus infection, second behind the U.S., though its rate of infection has declined significantly from a mid-September peak.

 

