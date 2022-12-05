India Signals It Will Continue To Buy Oil From Russia

In this photo provided by Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar's Twitter handle, Jaishankar and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, pose for a photograph during their meeting in New Delhi, India, Monday, Dec.5, 2022. (Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar's Twitter handle via AP)

(AP) — India’s foreign minister has signaled that his country will continue to buy oil from Russia, even as Western governments press Moscow with a price cap on its oil exports.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar says it isn’t right for European countries to prioritize their energy needs but ask India to do something else.

India, a major buyer of Russian oil, has so far not committed to the European Union’s price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian oil. The move is aimed at limiting the fossil fuel earnings that support Moscow’s military.

Jaishankar was speaking to reporters in New Delhi after holding talks with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, in which they discussed bilateral relations and Russia’s war in Ukraine.