Indian Navy Recovers 26 Bodies From Barge That Sank In Storm

A man waves as people rescued by the Indian navy from a barge that sank in the Arabian sea walk out from Indian naval ship INS Kochi in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The barge carrying personnel deployed for offshore drilling sank off Mumbai as a deadly cyclone blew ashore this week. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

A man waves as people rescued by the Indian navy from a barge that sank in the Arabian sea walk out from Indian naval ship INS Kochi in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The barge carrying personnel deployed for offshore drilling sank off Mumbai as a deadly cyclone blew ashore this week. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

(AP) — Indian navy ships have recovered 26 bodies of people who were aboard a barge that sank off Mumbai as a cyclone blew ashore this week.

A navy spokesperson says the search is continuing for 49 more missing people. He says five ships, one surveillance aircraft and three helicopters involved in the search had rescued 186 people in rough seas.

Cyclone Tauktae is the most powerful storm to hit the region in more than two decades. It packed sustained winds of up to 210 kilometers per hour when it came ashore in Gujarat state. The storm left more than 50 dead in Gujarat and Maharashtra states.