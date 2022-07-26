Indiana Abortion Debate Draws Protest Crowds, Vice President

Abortion-rights protestors march between the Indiana Statehouse and the Indiana State Library where Vice President Kamala Harris was meeting with Indiana legislators to discuss reproductive right in Indianapolis, Monday, July 25, 2022. The Indiana legislature is starting a special legislative session to address new abortion laws and refunds to residents from the states budget surplus. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Abortion-rights protestors march between the Indiana Statehouse and the Indiana State Library where Vice President Kamala Harris was meeting with Indiana legislators to discuss reproductive right in Indianapolis, Monday, July 25, 2022. The Indiana legislature is starting a special legislative session to address new abortion laws and refunds to residents from the states budget surplus. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

(AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris says Indiana’s proposed abortion ban reflects a health care crisis in the United States. She met Monday with Democratic state legislators on the first day of a contentious special legislative session in Indiana.

Harris traveled to Indianapolis as several thousand people on both sides of the issue filled Statehouse corridors and lined sidewalks surrounding the building.

Indiana’s Republican Senate leaders last week proposed banning abortions with limited exceptions — in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life of the mother.

Indiana is one of the first Republican-run states to debate tighter abortion laws following the U.S. Supreme Court decision last month overturning Roe v. Wade.