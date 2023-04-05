Indiana Governor Signs Ban On Gender-Affirming Care

(AP) — Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday signed a bill that bans all gender-affirming care for minors in the state, joining at least 12 other states that have enacted laws restricting or banning such care.

Holcomb signed the bill despite expressing reservations earlier this week, saying it wasn’t on his agenda and was vaguely written. Proponents of the legislation cite concerns that the treatments are dangerous or irreversible.

Opponents say the types of care the bill would ban, such as hormone therapy and puberty blockers, are vital and often life-saving for transgender kids. The bill had won approval by wide margins in both the House and Senate.