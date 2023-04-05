NATIONAL

Indiana Governor Signs Ban On Gender-Affirming Care

jsalinasBy 12 views
0
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks with reporters at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Indianapolis. Holcomb did not commit on Tuesday to signing a bill approved last week by Republican legislators that would ban virtually all gender-affirming medical care for those younger than 18 in the state. Holcomb faces a Wednesday deadline to sign or veto the proposal. (AP Photo/Tom Davies)

(AP) — Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday signed a bill that bans all gender-affirming care for minors in the state, joining at least 12 other states that have enacted laws restricting or banning such care.

Holcomb signed the bill despite expressing reservations earlier this week, saying it wasn’t on his agenda and was vaguely written. Proponents of the legislation cite concerns that the treatments are dangerous or irreversible.

Opponents say the types of care the bill would ban, such as hormone therapy and puberty blockers, are vital and often life-saving for transgender kids. The bill had won approval by wide margins in both the House and Senate.

Settlement In Mass Shooting Lawsuits

Previous article

Bob Lee, Cash App Founder And MobileCoin Exec, Slain At 43

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL