Indicted Edinburg Mayor Will Seek Re-Election

He’s indicted – and he wants to be re-elected. Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina, who is under a vote fraud indictment, has announced he’s running for a second term in the November elections.

Molina was arrested in April 2019 following a local and state investigation into a purported scheme to rig his 2017 election victory. Prosecutors say Molina engaged in an effort to persuade voters who lived outside of Edinburg to put an in-city address on their voter registration form.

Molina is charged with one felony count of organized election fraud and several felony counts of illegal voting. He’d been scheduled to stand trial in June of last year but it’s been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, and no new trial date has been set.

Molina will be facing two challengers in his re-election bid – former city councilman Gilbert Enriquez and former city manager Ramiro Garza.