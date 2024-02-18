LOCALTRENDING

Indicted Fromer Edinburg Councilman Free On Bond In Bribery, Racketeering Case

jsalinasBy 151 views
0

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Indicted ex-Edinburg city councilman Jorge Salinas is out of federal custody on bond. Salinas Friday afternoon pleaded not guilty to the public corruption charges contained in the indictment and was granted a $50,000 bond.

Salinas had made his initial federal court appearance Friday morning on bribery and racketeering charges. Investigators say Salinas took more than $20,000 in bribes paid to him so he would vote to approve contracts for a specific business in Edinburg.

Salinas was the Place 1 Edinburg City Councilman from 2017 to 2021. The indictment also alleges a second elected official in Edinburg was involved in the illegalities but doesn’t name the person nor does it identify the owner of the business.

Early Voting Period Starts Tuesday For Texas Primary Election

Previous article

Roma City Worker Pleads Not Guilty To Using City Vehicle To Smuggle Migrants

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL