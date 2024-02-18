Indicted Fromer Edinburg Councilman Free On Bond In Bribery, Racketeering Case

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Indicted ex-Edinburg city councilman Jorge Salinas is out of federal custody on bond. Salinas Friday afternoon pleaded not guilty to the public corruption charges contained in the indictment and was granted a $50,000 bond.

Salinas had made his initial federal court appearance Friday morning on bribery and racketeering charges. Investigators say Salinas took more than $20,000 in bribes paid to him so he would vote to approve contracts for a specific business in Edinburg.

Salinas was the Place 1 Edinburg City Councilman from 2017 to 2021. The indictment also alleges a second elected official in Edinburg was involved in the illegalities but doesn’t name the person nor does it identify the owner of the business.