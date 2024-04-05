Indicted Progreso Mayor Submits Resignation As Required

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A special mayoral election will now be needed in Progreso. Gerardo Alanis, the city’s drug-indicted mayor, has formally resigned his post – in line with the conditions of his bond.

Alanis posted a $100,000 bond Thursday, then sent the city manager a letter stating he’s resigning effective immediately. He had spent 2-1/2 weeks in jail following his arrest in connection with a cocaine trafficking investigation.

Alanis must obey several other conditions of the bond as well, including staying under house arrest and not having contact with co-defendants. That includes his older brother Francisco who was arrested in October. Both are accused of possessing with the intent to distribute cocaine while serving in high level positions with the city of Progreso and the Progreso school district.