Indictment Could Come Soon In Health Care CEO Killing

File photo: Suspect Luigi Mangione is taken into the Blair County Courthouse on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Hollidaysburg, Pa. (Benjamin B. Braun/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

A Manhattan grand jury could return a murder indictment as soon as this week against the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The indictment would then trigger Governor Kathy Hochul to issue a warrant to extradite murder suspect Luigi Mangione to New York from Pennsylvania where he has been since his arrest there a week ago. His attorney plans on challenging any extradition proceeding.

Meanwhile, multiple online fundraisers for Mangione have been started by anonymous individuals, with one of them on the crowdfunding website GiveSendGo having raised over 120-thousand-dollars.