Indictment Handed Up In Deadly Wrong-Way Multi-Vehicle Wreck In Edinburg

A Hidalgo County grand jury has handed up an indictment against a wrong-way drunken driving suspect more than three months after a deadly multi-vehicle wreck in north Edinburg. 30-year-old Tyrone Amos is charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

The charging document obtained by the McAllen Monitor states Amos was under the influence of both alcohol and marijuana early the morning of May 4th. He was driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 281 and plowed his SUV into a pickup truck.

The wreck caused three other vehicles to crash, and a passenger in a sedan was killed. A total of six people, including Amos, were hospitalized with a variety of injuries. Amos, who’s from Nebraska, remains in the Hidalgo County jail.