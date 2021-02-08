Indictment Handed Up In McAllen Woman’s Vicious Murder

A McAllen man has been indicted in the abduction and killing of his ex-wife last summer. The McAllen Monitor reports a Hidalgo County grand jury returned an indictment against Richard Ford, charging him with capital murder, violating a protective order, and stalking.

McAllen police say Ford violated a court order to stay away from 37-year-old Melissa Banda, and on the afternoon of August 6th drove to his ex-wife’s house and forced her into a rented SUV. Investigators say he drove to a rural area north of Donna where he slashed her throat.

Authorities were able to track the SUV to South Padre Island where Ford was arrested. It was another 24 hours before Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies found Banda’s body. The 41-year-old Ford continues to be held on bonds totaling $4.5 million.