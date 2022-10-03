Indonesian Police Probe Tear Gas Firing At Soccer Match

(AP) — Indonesian police are investigating over a dozen officers responsible for firing tear gas that set off a crush that killed 125 people at a soccer match. At least 17 children are among the dead and seven are being treated in hospitals. National Police spokesperson says 18 officers responsible for firing tear gas are being investigated. He says police are questioning witnesses and analyzing footage from security cameras and victims’ cellphones as part of the investigation to also identify suspected vandals. Most of the deaths occurred when riot police fired tear gas to prevent fans from protesting their home team’s loss. It triggered the disastrous crush of spectators making a panicked run for the exits. Most of the victims were trampled upon or suffocated.