Donna police are investigating whether foul play may have led to the death of a 6-month-old found unresponsive at a local motel Friday morning.

Police responded to the Dolphin Motel and RV Park at around 8:30 after one of the parents called saying they needed an ambulance. Officers found a 6-month-old boy unconscious.

The infant was rushed to Knapp Medical Center where he died. Criminal investigators are questioning the parents and an autopsy has been ordered.