Inflation Divide: The Wealthy Splurge, The Poorest Pull Back

In this image provided by the Northern Illinois Food Bank, volunteers distribute food items from the Northern Illinois Food Bank on May 26, 2022, in Rockford, Ill. Americans at the low end of the income rung are once again struggling to make ends meet. A confluence of factors — the expiration of federal stimulus checks and surging inflation on staples like gas and food — are driving an even bigger wedge between the haves and have-nots. (Northern Illinois Food Bank via AP)

In this image provided by the Northern Illinois Food Bank, volunteers distribute food items from the Northern Illinois Food Bank on May 26, 2022, in Rockford, Ill. Americans at the low end of the income rung are once again struggling to make ends meet. A confluence of factors — the expiration of federal stimulus checks and surging inflation on staples like gas and food — are driving an even bigger wedge between the haves and have-nots. (Northern Illinois Food Bank via AP)

(AP) — Americans at the low end of the income rung are once again struggling to make ends meet.

A confluence of factors — the expiration of federal stimulus checks and surging inflation on staples like gas and food — are driving an even bigger wedge between the haves and have-nots.

While wealthier shoppers continue to splurge, low-income shoppers have pulled back faster than expected in the past two months. They’re focusing on necessities while turning to cheaper items or less expensive stores. And they’re buying only a little at a time. It’s a reversal from a year or so ago when low-income shoppers, flush with money from the government and buoyed by wage increases, were able to spend more freely.