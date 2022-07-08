Inflation, Expenses Rise Sharply As Priorities: AP-NORC Poll

FILE - High gas prices are shown in Los Angeles, June 16, 2022. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows an upheaval in priorities just months before critical midterm elections. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

FILE - High gas prices are shown in Los Angeles, June 16, 2022. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows an upheaval in priorities just months before critical midterm elections. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

(AP) — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows an upheaval in priorities just months before critical midterm elections.

Concerns about inflation and personal finances have surged while COVID has evaporated as a top issue for Americans. Many U.S. adults also prioritize other issues, including abortion, women’s rights and gun policy.

In a troubling sign for both parties, the poll finds many Americans say they think neither side of the aisle is better at focusing on the issues important to them or getting things done.