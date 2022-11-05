Influencers Debate Leaving Twitter, But Where Would They Go?

(AP) — Concerns over Twitter’s future are weighing on many people who have come to rely on the relatively small but mighty platform that has become a digital public square of sorts for influencers, policy makers, journalists and other thought leaders. Some fear Twitter will turn into a haven for racist and toxic speech under the control of Elon Musk, a serial provocateur who’s indicated he could loosen content rules. The debate over whether to stay or leave the platform is especially fraught for people of color who have used Twitter to network and elevate their voices while also confronting toxicity. But for those who rely on Twitter’s reach, there are few good alternatives.