Influencers Ordered Out

What is being called “Disaster Tourism” is becoming a problem in the Texas Hill Country, which was devastated by flooding.

Andrews County Fire Marshal Jeremy Proffitt says that social media influencers are getting into the disaster zone, compromising the search for victims.

He says the only people allowed along the Guadalupe River are the verified search teams. They’re made up of first responders and the military. There’s also cadaver dogs, which are sniffing through the piles of debris. The search, he says, will take months.