Informant Back For Testimony In Michigan Governor Plot Trial

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of Justice shows, top row from left, Brandon Caserta and Barry Croft; and bottom row from left, Adam Dean Fox and Daniel Harris. The four members of anti-government groups are facing trial in March 2022 on federal charges accusing them in a plot to abduct Michigan's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Jury selection begins Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in a trial the presiding judge at the U.S. District Court courthouse in Grand Rapids, Mich., said could take over a month. (Kent County Sheriff, Delaware Department of Justice via AP File)
An FBI informant is returning to the witness chair in the trial of four men charged with planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Jurors heard hours of testimony Friday from Dan Chappel, who wore a secret recording device while spending months with the group in 2020. Many of those recordings were played last week in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Defense lawyers will cross-examine Chappel. They claim the government entrapped the men to come up with the plot. Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with conspiracy.