Infowars Sales Spiked As Jones Talked About Sandy Hook

Brittany Paz, the corporate representative for InfoWars, is questioned by plaintiff's attorney Chris Mattei during the Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn., on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)

(AP) — Infowars revenues and website viewership spiked around the time of one of Alex Jones’ shows in 2014 when he talked about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting being a hoax. That’s according to documents shown to a Connecticut jury on Thursday.

Jones and his Free Speech Systems company are on trial in a lawsuit brought by several Sandy Hook families over his spreading the hoax lies. The jury will be deciding how much in damages Jones and his company should pay the families.

The shooting in December 2012 in Newtown, Connecticut, killed 20 first- graders and six educators.