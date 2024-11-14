TEXAS

InfoWars Shut Down

File photo: Alex Jones (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who claimed the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax, is vowing to fight the sale of his Texas-based media empire. InfoWars was bought at auction by the owners of a satirical website called The Onion.

The sale was ordered by a judge to pay off a defamation suit, won by the Sandy Hook families. A press release says the deal was done with their help. The gun violence prevention group Everytown For Gun Safety was also part of the purchase. Their president said in a statement that they’re proud to be part of stopping the flow of “hurtful misinformation.”

