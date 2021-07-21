Infrastructure Bill Fails First Vote; Senate To Try Again

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other GOP senators speak to reporters ahead of a test vote scheduled by Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York on the bipartisan infrastructure deal senators brokered with President Joe Biden, in Washington, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Republicans are prepared to block the vote over what they see as a rushed and misguided process. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) — Senate Republicans have rejected an effort to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that senators brokered with President Joe Biden. But supporters are expecting to get a new, better chance at the measure in the coming days.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the procedural vote Wednesday was meant to be a first step to “get the ball rolling” as talks progress. But Republican senators say they need to see the final bill and wanted the vote delayed until Monday. Negotiators have been meeting around the clock this week to try and reach a final agreement.