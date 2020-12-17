Infusion Center Opens In Harlingen For COVID-19 Treatment

There is new medical help for COVID-19 patients in the Valley. State and local officials have teamed up to establish a Therapeutic Infusion Center in Harlingen – specifically at the Casa de Amistad conference hall.

The Infusion Center will be used to treat COVID-19 patients who meet the right criteria with bamlanivimab. The drug has been shown to keep COVID patients with mild or moderate symptoms out of the hospital.

During the summer, Casa de Amistad was turned into an alternate care facility to ease the burden on hospitals in Cameron County that were overwhelmed as the coronavirus was ravaging the region. It is now operating as an Infusion Center through the efforts of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Cameron County Public Health Department, and the city of Harlingen.