Initial Funds Granted For New Tower At Valley International Airport

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Valley International Airport has gotten a financial shot in the arm for replacing its 50-year-old air traffic control tower.

The airport is getting a $4.5 million federal grant to help pay for a new tower. It’s the first infusion of funds for constructing a $27 million new and taller tower that will finally meet the current standards of air safety, security, and efficiency, says airport Director of Aviation Marv Easterly.

Easterly says the city of Harlingen is working to get money from other funding sources that could pay the remainder of the cost. The $4.5 million grant is part of a $91.5 million federal program to pay for tower and terminal upgrades at nine other airports in Texas. The program is part of the giant federal Infrastructure Improvement Law of 2021.