Initial Internal Investigation Finds Multiple Failings In Migrant Girl’s Death At Harlingen Border Patrol Station

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Medical staff at the Border Patrol station in Harlingen denied at least three requests for an ambulance from the mother of an 8-year-old girl whose condition continued to worsen and who later died.

That’s the initial finding of a CBP internal investigation which also found that a nurse practitioner failed to review the medical file of the Panamanian girl who had a chronic heart condition and a blood disorder.

The investigation showed that the contracted medical staff had nine encounters with the girl and her mother over a period of four days while at the Harlingen station, and despite the girl’s worsening health and a fever of 104.9, staff denied requests that she be hospitalized.

The CBP report also said the surveillance video system at the Harlingen station had not been working since mid-April. Commenting on the initial findings, acting CBP Commissioner Troy Miller called the girl’s death an “unacceptable tragedy.”