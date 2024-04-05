Injured Teacher Sues Truck Driver From Fatal School Bus Crash

File photo: A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper inspects the scene of a fatal school bus crash on Texas State Highway 21 near Caldwell Road on Friday, March 22, 2024, in Bastrop, Texas. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

A Tom Green Elementary School teacher hurt in a fatal school bus crash is taking legal action against those her attorney says were grossly negligent.

The lawsuit filed in Bastrop County names truck driver Jerry Hernandez and two businesses, F.J. M. Concrete LLC and F.J. M. Concrete Pumping, and an insurance company as defendants.

The plaintiff Deborah Serna is asking for a million dollars for injuries she sustained when a cement truck collided with a Hays County school bus on March 22nd.

The lawsuit states this crash is a textbook example of how negligence “can wreak havoc and destruction.” TXDOT released its report this week noting that 59 people were involved with 56 of those on the school bus.

A five-year-old boy and a 33-year-old graduate student died. Hernandez is charged with criminal negligent homicide.