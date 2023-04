An inmate at the Tarrant County Jail is being charged with murder for allegedly causing the death of a staff member’s unborn child.

Officials say Cheri Akil punched a pregnant staff member in the stomach while she was being treated and restrained at a hospital last week, then doctors determined the baby no longer had a heartbeat.

KXAS-TV reports Akil is being held at the hospital in a secure area until she can be moved to the jail.