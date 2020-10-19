Inmate Dies In Starr County Jail

An investigation is underway into how an inmate died inside the Starr County jail early this morning.

The sheriff’s office says at around 12:20 a.m. detention officers found the inmate unresponsive in the restroom stall of a holding cell. He was pronounced dead a little more than an hour later. An autopsy has been ordered to confirm the cause of death.

Officials say the Roma man, 32-year-old Edgar Garza, had been arrested Sunday night and booked on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation into Garza’s death.