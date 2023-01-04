Inmates Allege Texas Plans To Use Unsafe Execution Drugs

These images provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, shows Texas death row inmates, from left, John Balentine, Robert Fratta, and Wesley Ruiz. Texas plans to use expired and unsafe drugs to carry out executions early this year in violation of state law, the three death row inmates allege in a lawsuit. Prison officials deny the claim and say the state’s supply of execution drugs is safe. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)

(AP) — Three Texas death row inmates allege that the state’s prison system plans to use expired and unsafe drugs to carry out their executions early this year. That would violate state law. Texas prison officials insist their supply of drugs used to put inmates to death is safe. The first execution, of Robert Fratta, is set for Jan. 10. The state’s highest criminal court of appeals put the lawsuit from Fratta, Wesley Ruiz and John Balentine on hold Friday while it considers an appeal by the Texas Attorney General’s Office. The state wants the case to be decided by a criminal court, not a civil one.