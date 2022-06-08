Insanity Defense Set For San Juan Murder Suspect

The attorney for a San Juan man accused in the throat-slashing death of a woman in Alamo will reportedly pursue an insanity defense.

The McAllen Monitor reports the attorney for Larry Charles Culbert has filed the notice, and has also submitted a motion asking that Culbert undergo a psychiatric examination prior to his trial.

The 29-year-old Culbert is accused of slashing and killing 47-year-old Andrea Socorro Reyna during an argument in the parking lot of a retail plaza in Alamo in March of last year. Culbert was found nearby with a self-inflicted stab wound to his neck. A date for Culbert’s murder trial hasn’t been set.