Instagram Announces Teen Safety Updates

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2018, file photo, the Instagram app logo is displayed on a mobile screen in Los Angeles. Political adversaries in Congress are united in outrage against Facebook for privately compiling information that its Instagram photo-sharing service appeared to grievously harm some teens, especially girls, while publicly downplaying the popular platform’s negative impact. Facebook’s head of global safety, Antigone Davis, has been summoned to testify for a hearing Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, by a Senate panel. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Changes to improve teen safety on Instagram roll out this week. The changes come a day before its CEO is supposed to testify before Congress on how the app impacts the mental health of teens and children.

New updates include a “take a break” feature that will ask users to stop using Instagram momentarily and a tool for parents that lets them see how much time their children are spending on the app. Changes will roll out Wednesday in the U.S., Canada and Australia.