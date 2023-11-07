Installation Of New “Smart” Water Meters Underway In McAllen

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

If you live in McAllen, you may be getting a notice on your door soon stating you’re getting a new water meter. The city of McAllen has begun installing so-called smart water meters at homes and businesses.

Mark Vega, the general manager of McAllen Public Utility, says the new automated meters will give a more accurate reading of your water usage. He acknowledges that may mean higher bills for some customers at first. But Vega tells 710 KURV, the new meters also bring the potential for lower water bills since the “smart” technology allows a home or business owner to determine how to adjust their water usage to save money, and also act more quickly to fix a leak.

Vega says customers will get a notice on their door 48 hours before the new water meter is installed and that water service will be interrupted for up to 30 minutes during the installation.