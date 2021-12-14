Insurer Agrees To $800M Settlement In Boy Scouts Bankruptcy

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Boy Scouts of America uniforms are displayed in a retail store at the headquarters for the French Creek Council of the Boy Scouts of America in Summit Township, Pa. In an agreement announced Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, attorneys in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy have reached a tentative settlement under which one of the organization's largest insurers would contribute $800 million into a fund for victims of child sexual abuse. (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP, File)