Interim Police Chief Overseeing Security At La Joya ISD

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

There is an interim police chief of the La Joya ISD. The school district Friday named A.C. Perez to the post to take over for longtime police chief Raul Gonzalez. The district did not say why it made the move, and Gonzalez’s status is not known.

Perez himself is also a veteran of the La Joya school district police department. He tells the McAllen Monitor he’d been set to retire next month but felt obligated to take the interim post, saying the safety and security of La Joya schools takes priority.