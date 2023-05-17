Interim Superintendent Named For Harlingen CISD

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Harlingen school trustees have appointed a longtime educator with the school district as the interim superintendent following the retirement of Dr. Alicia Noyola.

The school board has named Dr. Veronica Kortan to the post. Kortan has been with the Harlingen CISD as a teacher, principal, and assistant superintendent, and she is credited with founding the district’s Early College High School in 2007.

Noyola, who’d been superintendent for about 2-1/2 years, is staying on through the end of August to help with the transition. Meanwhile, a nationwide search for a new fulltime superintendent will continue.