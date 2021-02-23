Interior Nominee Haaland Vows ‘Balance’ On Energy, Climate

FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., Native American Caucus co-chair, joined at right by Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, speaks to reporters about the 2020 Census on Capitol Hill in Washington. Native Americans have reason to believe the two-term U.S. congresswoman will push forward on long-simmering issues in Indian Country if she's confirmed as secretary of the Interior Department. A confirmation hearing is scheduled Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(AP) — President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Interior Department says oil and natural gas will continue to play a major role in America for years to come. But New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland, Biden’s nominee to be interior secretary, says the United States also must address climate change and recognize that the energy industry is changing. In testimony prepared for her confirmation hearing Tuesday, she said the Interior Department has a role in “harnessing the clean energy potential of our public lands to create jobs” while restoring and conserving federal lands. If confirmed, Haaland would be the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency.