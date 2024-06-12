Internal Investigation Underway After Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputies Kill Domestic Violence Suspect

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An internal investigation is underway after Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a domestic violence suspect.

The deputies had responded to a 911 call from a home in the county area southeast of Edinburg Tuesday evening and confronted a man who’d been threatening his wife with a knife. According to a sheriff’s spokesman, the man refused orders to drop the knife. The deputies used a stun gun and shot rubber bullets to get him to comply. That didn’t work, and he then lunged at the deputies, who opened fire, shooting the suspect dead.

Killed was 51-year-old Ruben Ollarzabal Chairez. The five deputies involved in the incident have been placed on leave as the internal investigation is conducted.