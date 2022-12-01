Internal Investigation Underway Following Brownsville Jail Death

Brownsville police are conducting an internal investigation following the death of a man inside a police jail cell. A detention officer found 28-year-old Edgar Hernandez unresponsive early Tuesday morning.

Police internal affairs officers are investigating to determine if Hernandez was being properly monitored after he was booked into the jail mid-morning Monday. Hernandez had been arrested for public intoxication at the B Metro transit station.

Police are waiting for autopsy results to determine what caused Hernandez’s death. Police department spokesman Martin Sandoval says Hernandez’s body showed no obvious signs of trauma.