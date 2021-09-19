Internal Probe Faults Weslaco Border Patrol Agents In 2019 Death Of Migrant Teen

An internal investigative report says the U.S. Border Patrol failed to conduct regular and frequent checks on a Guatemalan teenager who died while detained at the Border Patrol’s Weslaco station more than two years ago.

The investigation also found that at least one agent recorded that welfare checks had taken place when they hadn’t.

First reported by CBS News, the investigation conducted by the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General raises questions about the Border Patrol’s initial account of the migrant’s death and concludes that the agents violated CBP policy. 16-year-old Carlos Gregorio Hernandez Vasquez was found unresponsive by his cellmate May 20th 2019.

An autopsy determined Hernandez Vasquez died of complications of the flu. The migrant teen had crossed the border alone and had been in Border Patrol custody for a week before he died.