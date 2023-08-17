International Chess Federation Bans Transgender Women For Women’s Events

The International Chess Federation is banning transgender women from participating in women’s events. The new policy will go into effect August 21st while the federation does “further analysis” to issue a final decision on the matter. Transgender women will still be able to participate in events held under open categories.

The U.S.-based National Center for Transgender Equality lashed out at the decision, saying it’s “so insulting to cis women, to trans women, and to the game itself.”

The policy change comes as athletic organizations address transgender athletes, with World Aquatics recently creating an open category for “swimmers of all sex and gender identities.”