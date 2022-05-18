Interrogation, Uncertainty For Surrendering Mariupol Troops

In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, shows a wounded Ukrainian servicemen lying in a hospital in Novoazovsk, Ukraine, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, after he an his comrades were evacuated from Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

(AP) — Russia says that nearly 1,000 Ukrainian troops who doggedly defended a giant steelworks in Mariupol have surrendered. The plant became a symbol of their country’s resistance.

The announcement Wednesday comes as the battle for the strategic port city appeared all but over. Ukraine ordered the fighters to save their lives and said their mission to tie up Russian forces is now complete.

The fighters face an uncertain fate. Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesman said 959 Ukrainian troops have now abandoned the stronghold since they started coming out Monday.