Intoxication Charge Removed In More Than Year-Old Manslaughter Case

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A member of a prominent farm business family in the Valley has been indicted on a charge of manslaughter in the car crash death of another Valley man in Weslaco.

The McAllen Monitor reports the indictment against 26-year-old Clayton Wayne Neuhaus comes more than a year after the wreck that killed 47-year-old Jose Luis Martinez. Neuhaus had initially been charged with intoxication manslaughter after Weslaco police said Neuhaus was slurring his speech and failed a roadside sobriety test.

The deadly accident happened late the night of September 29th last year. Police say Neuhaus, heading south on South International Boulevard, plowed his Ford Raptor pickup truck into Martinez’s Ford Focus as he turned north onto the roadway coming out of a restaurant parking lot.

Both manslaughter and intoxication manslaughter carry punishments of between 2 to 20 years in prison.