Intoxication Manslaughter Charge Filed Against Man In Deadly Palmview Wreck

A Mission man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in the suspected drunken driving death of a passenger in his vehicle.

Palmview police say 43-year-old Jeffrey Stephens was drunk when he blew through a stop sign at Highway 83 and La Homa Road this past Sunday night. That resulted in a 3-vehicle crash which killed Victor Jesus Garcia who was riding in Stephens’ Mercedes-Benz SUV.

The wreck also injured Garcia’s fiance. A probable cause affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor states Stephens had a blood-alcohol level of point-one-six – twice the legal limit.