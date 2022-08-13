Invasive Crayfish Discovered In TX

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says several invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish have been collected in the Brownsville area.

Dr. Archis Grubh with the TPWD explained that this non-native species can “have a negative effect on local species and biodiversity.” This is only the second time this type of crayfish has been spotted in the wild in the U.S. Any sightings of Australian Redclaw Crayfish should be reported to the TPWD. They are identifiable by their large size and large left claw with a red patch on the outside.