Investigation Continues After Body Pulled From Car In Donna-Area Canal

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Authorities are continuing to work to identify a man found dead in a vehicle submerged in a canal south of Donna.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies had responded to a call about a vehicle underwater near FM 493 and Mile 3 North Friday morning. Dive teams from the Donna and Weslaco fire departments recovered the man’s body.

An autopsy has been ordered. No information has been released about the victim or the vehicle, and it’s not clear how long the vehicle had been in the canal.