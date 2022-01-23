Investigation Continues Into Crash That Killed DPS Agent

Investigators are continuing to determine the circumstances around a wreck that claimed the life of a DPS special agent who was working in support of the state’s border security program.

A Department of Public Safety news release says Anthony Salas was involved in a “traffic crash during the arrest of six undocumented migrants near Eagle Pass” Friday night. Salas was airlifted to a San Antonio hospital where he died Saturday morning.

The release states Salas was working in partnership with the Border Patrol in support of Operation Lone Star but did not disclose any details about the crash.

The 37-year-old Salas joined the DPS in 2013 as a trooper. He was later promoted to a special agent in the Criminal Investigations Division.