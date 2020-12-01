Investigation Continues Into Head-On Crash That Killed San Benito Family

A 6-month-old San Benito girl remains in a Houston hospital in critical condition two days after a violent 2-vehicle crash that killed four family members.

The wreck southwest of Houston claimed the lives of the parents, Daniel Garcia and Dominique Ramirez, both 25, along with their 2-year-old son, and Garcia’s 21-year-old brother. They were in a Nissan Altima heading north on Highway 59 when they were hit head-on by a Cadillac SUV early Sunday morning near Wharton.

Wharton police say the southbound SUV had veered off the highway, across the grassy median, and into the northbound lanes. A 37-year-old Houston man driving the SUV was also killed. Investigators are working to learn why he drifted off the highway.