Investigation Continues Into Lasara Boy’s Gun Death

Willacy County sheriff’s investigators working to determine if criminal charges are warranted following the shooting death of a 2-year-old Lasara boy.

Deputies say it appears to have been an accident but want to know who the gun belonged to and how the child got his hands on the weapon. The deputies say the toddler apparently accidentally shot himself in the chest outside the family’s home Wednesday afternoon. A bullet also struck his father who was nearby.

The boy was airlifted to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen where he died. The father was also taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in an upper leg.